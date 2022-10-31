Search Continues for Missing UMPI Student

Police continue to search for a University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing a week ago.

Twenty-one-year-old Chase Dmuchowsky was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus at around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24. He was driving a black 2008 Ford Expedition with California plates. The SUV was found later that night about 3 hours south near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with the engine running and hazard lights on. Police say the young man’s wallet and phone were not found in the vehicle.

Dmuchowsky is described as 6-foot-6, 220 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, light cargo shorts and brown work boots. Prior to attending University of Maine at Presque Isle, he has lived in Discovery Bay, California and Palm Coast, Florida.

Anyone with information about Chase Dmuchowsky is urged to call the Presque Isle Police Department at (207) 764-4476 or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 667-7575.

