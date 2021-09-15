Santa’s Village in NH Will Have a Merry Trick-Or-Treat October

Every Saturday and Sunday in October, Santa's Village is mixing two worlds.

They are hosting Merry Trick-or-Treating on Saturdays and Sundays instead of their traditional Silly Spooky Halloween event. They are spicing up their Christmas with a Halloween theme. But it IS Santa's Village.

Look for trick-or-treating around the park even as Christmas music is played! Halloween ornaments will be next to Christmas ones.

Santa's Village Facebook

Make sure to buy your tickets in advance!

Kids and adults will have fun combining two favorite holidays in one of New Hampshire's greatest parks - Santa's Village! A lot of the shops will be set up for Trick-or-Treaters. But you better get your tickets now, because there is a capacity limit and you have to get your tickets in advance.

What should I wear to Merry Trick-or-Treat?

I know you are already clicking and buying tickets, but what will you wear to the Merry Trick-or-Treating weekends? Santa's Village encourages you to wear what you are feeling. In the early Christmas spirit? Wear something Christmasy. Want to show off your Halloween costume? Wear it! Shy and just want to go in street clothes? No problem!

Santa's Village/Facebook

What will be open?

They are planning on most rides open. They also have two shows scheduled in the Polar Theater: “A Tinkerdoodle Christmas” and “Santa’s Light Show.” Of course, Santa and his reindeer will be there to greet guests. They also are looking forward to having most of the food and gift shops open. Cross your fingers the weather holds, because the water park is scheduled to be open through 10/10/21, temperatures permitting. The Yule Log Flume ride is scheduled to operate through 10/10/21.

Read More: Stores That Used to Be at the Maine Mall