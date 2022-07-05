Sammy Hagar Admits He Makes More Money From Alcohol Than Music

Sammy Hagar, the entrepreneurial The Circle bandleader, veteran rock solo artist and former Van Halen lead singer, recently acknowledged that he makes more money from his business ventures as an alcoholic beverage maker, spokesperson and proprietor than from music.

Hagar, 74, currently promotes his Santo Tequila, the liquor brand he started with popular food TV personality Guy Fieri. Before that, Hagar's signature spirit was Cabo Wabo Tequila, based on his mainstay Mexican watering hole, the Cabo Wabo Cantina, and its flagship location in Baja, California. The ex-Van Halen vocalist also just released a book on drink mixology.

Asked by TMZ on July 4 if he makes more from his alcohol and non-music opportunities than from recording and performing, Hagar responds in an interview clip, "It's true, yes, it's absolutely true."

The musician known as the "Red Rocker" continues, "That's what's made it so great for me. … If you get lucky enough to get successful outside of music, it makes it so much better in your elder years. Like now, I'm in my 70s, and I'm still going and playing music."

Hagar explains, "You know why? Because I don't have to do it for a living; I don't have to make it my business. So I can pay my band more than they can make [elsewhere], and they're happy. They're happy to play with me. We all walk out on stage, and we're happy to do it, because we don't have to do it."

He adds, "When you've been doing it as long as me — man, unless you're [The Rolling Stones guitarist] Keith Richards, who I don't think could do anything but play music. … [But] a lot of people are doing it for money. And they go out and they punch the clock."

Not so for Hagar. "We do it for fun," he explains. "It's almost like we're in a garage band again, because I make my living another way. And music is something I just love to do. But if someone said, 'Hey, you've got to play 150 shows this year,' I'd tell 'em, 'I quit.'"

See Hagar's upcoming tour dates under the video.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle 2022 Tour Dates

July 8 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Lakefront Music Fest

July 16 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater

Aug. 6 – Salamanca, N.Y. @ Seneca Resort

Aug. 21 – Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair

Aug. 23 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine KnobTheatre

Aug. 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Ctr

Aug. 26 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Aug. 27 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino

Aug. 29 – Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green

Aug. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Sept. 1 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amp.

Sept. 3 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Resort

Sept. 4 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.

Sept. 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 9 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amp.

Sept. 10 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.

Sept. 16 – Houston, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley

Oct. 9 – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico @ Cabo Wabo

Oct. 11 – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico @ Cabo Wabo