74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old

Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career.

Hagar released several albums with the bands Montrose, Van Halen and Chickenfoot throughout his lifetime, as well as a plethora of solo records. Speaking with TVK's Rock City, the musician said the best way to maintain career longevity is to simply keep making more music and performing.

"The reason I can still sing and the reason I can still write is 'cause I never stopped. People that go five years without singing, you know, a lot of these bands — my favorite band in the world, Pink Floyd, for God's sakes, what do they do? Every 10 years. That makes it hard, to me," the singer said.

"So the way you don't grow old is you don't sit around and grow old, you've gotta keep moving. Don't let the old man in. Don't let the age catch up with you. I'm going too fast. I'm looking in my rearview mirror, 'Here they come.' So I think it really works — it really works," he continued. "And passion — I love, love, love singing and playing guitar and performing for people. Not by myself — for people. I'm a people's person. You put me in front of people and I become an entertainer."

Watch the segment below.

Crazy Times is Hagar's second album with The Circle, whom he's been playing with for a total of nine years. Ironically enough, though, the rocker admitted earlier this year that he actually makes more money from his alcohol brands than he does from music.

"That's what's made it so great for me," he explained to TMZ. "If you get lucky enough to get successful outside of music, it makes it so much better in your elder years. Like now, I'm in my 70s, and I'm still going and playing music."

The vocalist has a handful of upcoming sold-out performances set to take place in Mexico and Utah. See more information on his website.

