‘Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits’ Mixology Book Is En Route

Sammy Hagar has another book coming out this month and this one is all about drinking. Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits mixology book is the product of decades of research conducted by the musician.

This mixology book isn't the former Van Halen frontman's first book. He released a memoir called Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock in 2011 and four years later issued Are We Having Any Fun Yet? - The Cooking & Partying Handbook. The latter was inspired by Hagar's time in Cabo and Hawaii and has over 50 food and drink recipes.

His newest book, Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits, has 85 of his favorite recipes from the Maui Mama, to a Tiki Sizzle, Blanco Gimlet, and more according to the Red Rocker's website.

The Circle frontman has been studying the art of making and drinking cocktails for decades and has put together his favorites, and says "my knowledge on how to do it, and what we need to throw the best parties with best cocktails and some tips on how to put it all together" are what you can expect from the book. His book also includes a forward written by Guy Fieri.

Hagar guarantees, "This is the only cocktail book you will ever need. It's kind of like my greatest hits from in front and behind the bar." And all of a sudden, we could really go for a mixed drink right about now.

The "Cabo Wabo" singer is well versed when it comes to alcohol and has created Cabo Wabo Tequila, Sammy's Bar Rums, and a line of Santo Tequilas and Mezquita with Guy Fieri. He also owns three Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Las Vegas, Cabo and Hollywood.

Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits is set to come out on March 29 and is available for pre-order now.