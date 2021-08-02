Rudy Sarzo Returns to Quiet Riot After 18 Years

Legendary metal bassist Rudy Sarzo has returned to Quiet Riot after 18 years. Sarzo’s return makes him the only classic member in the current incarnation of the band, following the 2020 death of drummer Frankie Banali.

“Quiet Riot is set to welcome Rudy Sarzo back into the band after an 18-year absence,” reads an official statement. “Rudy was one of the original founding members of the legendary Metal Health lineup. He played bass on the Metal Health album, which sold over ten million copies and spawned the hits "Cum On Feel the Noize" and "Metal Health" and on the follow-up record "Condition Critical". He appeared in the most notable music videos in the MTV age and toured with the band until 1985 and again from 1997 to 2003.

During his years out of the band, Rudy Sarzo was a member of Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, and The Guess Who. Rudy is looking forward to recording and touring with Quiet Riot beginning in 2022.”

“With the move, longtime Quiet Riot bassist Chuck Wright is graciously stepping aside to continue his recent solo efforts while heightening his role with his award-winning residency show, Ultimate Jam Night at the legendary ‘Whisky A Go-Go’ which all the members of Quiet Riot fully support. The band and their management would like to formally thank Chuck Wright for his many years of dedication and perseverance and, most importantly, his distinguished talent.”

Sarzo adds, "I'm excited to be back home and celebrate the Quiet Riot Legacy, which began 40 years ago next year with the recording of Metal Health, the first heavy metal album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200 albums chart."

Since leaving Quiet Riot in 2003, Sarzo has played with Yngwie Malmsteen, Dio, Blue Oyster Cult, Geoff Tate's Queensryche, the Guess Who and others. Sarzo addressed his Guess Who status as well, as seen below.

Stay tuned for 2022 Quiet Riot tour dates coming soon.