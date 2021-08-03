Rockin’ on Riverside on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Rockin’ on Riverside is back this week on a Wednesday, August 4 with No Pressure taking the stage.

Schedule Change

Usually we rock out on Thursday nights, but this week, it’s Wednesday - and we’re ready to go. The good times get started at 6 p.m. and keep going right on until 8:30 p.m.

Get the word out and share the info on social media about the show this week.

Food Trucks and Vendors

Like always, all the good stuff is happening at Rockin’ on Riverside. You got the food trucks lined up and ready to serve up all the great dishes. You got the vendors who have some unique and original crafts + some booths with great info.

That leads to the beer garden at the gazebo. This is a definite destination for the adults at the show. Grab a cold one on Hump Day this week and get yourself ready for the night’s fun. The setting is ideal to kick back and relax right down near the water and a really good place to see and hear the band.

Schedule of Shows

Rockin’ on Riverside is every other Thursday - this week on Wednesday. Common Crossing will be playing on Thursday, August 19 in Presque Isle. That’s a show you want to see for sure.

The parking area from Riverside Drive to Chapman Road is closed from 3:30 pm to 9 pm the day of the show. Plan ahead and get there early to get a good place to sit and watch. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to spread out for the family and friends.

Have fun at Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle, Wednesday, August 4 with the band No Pressure playing live.

