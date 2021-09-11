It's been 20 years since the most vicious attacks occurred on American soil, when four planes were hijacked and struck the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in Pa.

Each year on Sept. 11, two beams of light shine where the Twin Towers once stood in Manhattan in remembrance of the tragic events that took place that day in 2001, the 2,977 lives that were lost and their loved ones, and the heroic first responders who put their lives on the line to come to the rescue.

Rockers have been paying their respects on social media in remembrance of the events that took place on 9/11. Read them below.

We will never forget that horrific day, the victims or the heroes.