Where Were You on 9/11?: New Englanders Share Stories, Memories from September 11, 2001

September 11, 2001. A day in history, not unlike December 7, 1941 (Pearl Harbor) or November 22, 1963 (JFK Assassination).

These are the days of infamy that beg the question: "Where were you?"

We recently put the question out on our Facebook page. Where were you when the 9/11 attacks started?"

We had a bunch of responses and have included some of them below.

The responses run the gamut. Many of you were still in school. Some were in the Armed Forces and were instantly put on high alert. Some were involved with work or mundane errands. Some were dealing with other personal tragedies. And many of you desperately wanted to make contact with other loved ones who were on flights or traveling.

We are 20 years on. Never Forget.

