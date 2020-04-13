Rock Stars Relentlessly Trolling Interviewers

Why answer questions when you can relentlessly troll your interviewer and get 10x the exposure? These hilarious moments come courtesy of rock stars who ditched the traditional interview and went straight for the troll job.

In the late 2000s, Limp Bizkit vocalist Fred Durst had been off the radar for a few years, so when he made an appearance on Tom Green’s House Tonight, Durst took the opportunity to look almost unrecognizable. With coke-bottle glasses and unkept hair, Durst remained in a state of cognitive decline for the whole interview, sticking to his character like a Shakespearian actor.

One of live television’s all-time greatest moments involved the Sex Pistols and drunken TV host Bill Grundy. As Grundy began to poke at the punk band, they wrecked him back by acting out and dropping f-bombs. The Daily Mirror ran the headline “The Filth and the Fury!” after the iconic interview, which the Pistols later nabbed for their 2000 documentary.

We’ve had our own share of trolls crash our interviews, like when Mastodon’s Brent Hinds was determined to eat horse meat and burn his studio down or when Zakk Wylde expertly dodged all our questions to talk about dance and vomit.

