23 Rock + Metal Music Videos Inspired by Horror Movies

The things that go bump in the night have long sparked our imaginations and captured our attention, so it’s no surprise there are a plethora of music videos inspired by horror movies. When we entered the age of cinema, it wasn’t long until the tales passed down from generation to generation and unsettling true stories made their way onto the silver screen — birthing the horror film genre as we know it.

As time went on and visionary directors and writers helped shape the genre, these films began to inspire young musicians wanting to pay tribute to their favorite horror flicks. Thanks to their inspiration, creative twists and willing directors, these artists have given us some brilliant horror-inspired music videos that range from comical parodies to dedicated homages. Below is our list of some of the most memorable music videos inspired by horror films — just in time to kick off your Halloween countdown. You'll see videos from Slipknot, Metallica, Foo Fighters and more.

