Rock + Metal Has Dominated Pure Album Sales in 2021

Halfway through 2021, rock and metal has absolutely dominated the Pure Album Sales charts in the U.S. In a new report from Chart Data, nine spots in the Top 10 are claimed by rock and metal groups, including Metallica, AC/DC and Foo Fighters.

If you look at the Billboard 200, you’ll barely see rock in the Top 50, let alone the Top 10. For the week of July 17, the highest charting rock album is Queen’s Greatest Hits at No. 16, followed by MGK’s Tickets to My Downfall at No. 24.

The Billboard 200 includes streaming numbers in their charts, which gives a more accurate view of the most popular music in the United States. However, it’s rock and metal fans who continue to purchase physical copies of their favorite albums, filling the Pure Album Sales chart with the genres’ biggest artists.

K-pop phenoms BTS nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Pure Album Sales chart, but the Beatles claimed the No. 2 spot. From there, the chart is rounded out by Metallica, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Nirvana, Foo Fighters and Led Zeppelin.

Metallica’s Black Album has spent an incredible 615 weeks on the Billboard 200, while Nirvana’s Nevermind just clocked its 532nd week on the chart. The Beatles’ 1 is their big chart killer with 480 weeks on the Billboard 200, though Abbey Road has spent 418 weeks on the chart.