Rock Hall Tourney Round 1: Eminem vs. A Tribe Called Quest

One of the biggest beefs rock and metal fans have had came when the Rock Hall started inducting rappers for the first time. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five were the first to go in in 2007 and a steady stream of rappers have followed, with two more rap acts on the nominations list this year. But it should be noted both Eminem and A Tribe Called Quest do have ties to the rock world.

Though he recorded an album as early as 1996, it was 1999's The Slim Shady LP that saw Enimem emerge on the music scene thanks to the breakout single "My Name Is." And it wasn't long before Eminem was securing radio airplay space on alt-rock stations alongside the hugely popular nu metal acts of the day, while also turning up on concert tours with Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach. He sampled Aerosmith on "Sing for the Moment" and was on B.O.B.'s "Airplanes, Part II" with Paramore's Hayley Williams.

Over the last two decades, Eminem has carved out a career rivaling the most successful artists of all-time and while not every song has a rock tie, he's certainly displayed rock aggression within some of his tracks. Plus, tell us rock or metalhead that couldn't spit at least a few stanzas of the 8 Mile film soundtrack hit, "Lose Yourself."

Eminem, "Lose Yourself"

A Tribe Called Quest have also seen a few crossovers into the rock world. The foursome of rappers Q-Tip and Phife Dawg, singer Jarobi White and turntablist Ali Shaheed Muhammad rolled out six studio albums, including the jazz-influenced sophomore set The Low End Theory that changed the rap game and brought a new generation of emcees influenced by their style.

Q-Tip guested on the Beastie Boys' "Get It Together" off the Ill Communications album and A Tribe Called Quest toured with the Beasties in the late '90s before they split. Some of their biggest hits include "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo," "Bonita Applebum," "Can I Kick It?," "Check the Rhime," "Award Tour" and "Scenario" (which can be heard below).

A Tribe Called Quest, "Scenario"

So which rap act would you have rocking the Rock Hall? Here's your chance to vote through March 22, 2022. And be sure to click the button below after voting in order to see the next matchup.