Rock Hall Tourney Semifinal: Eminem vs. Lionel Richie

We're one step closer to learning what non-traditional rock artist our audience of rockers and metalheads would most appreciate seeing in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the 2022 induction class.

In the first round of our "Does It Rock Your Hall?" tournament, Eminem handily took care of fellow rap outfit A Tribe Called Quest with just over 71 percent of the final vote, and he now advances the the semifinals.

It's worth noting that Eminem broke down barriers in the rap world, crossing over to alternative rock radio in the early 2000s as his star continued to rise. After first garnering attention with the introductory "My Name Is" off The Slim Shady LP, a string of hits followed. "Guilty Conscience," "The Real Slim Shady," "The Way I Am," "Stan," "Without Me" and "Cleaning Out My Closet" all roamed the airwaves leading up to the autobiographical film about his life 8 Mile.

Ten of his 11 studio albums have gone platinum, with two of those reaching diamond status. And he continued to cross over to a rock audience by participating in the Anger Management Tour.

On the other side of this matchup comes one of music history's greatest singer-songwriters, Lionel Richie. He scored a decisive victory with just shy of 77 percent of the final tally over Dionne Warwick in the first round of our "Does It Rock Your Hall?" bracket tournament.

Richie was part of the hit-making group The Commodores in the '70s and early '80s, releasing such classic cuts as "Brick House," "Easy" (later cover by Faith No More)," "Three Times a Lady" and "Still," but it's his solo work that are being recognized by the Rock Hall with his current induction. His star only continued to rise upon releasing his self-titled solo debut in 1982. "Truly," "Endless Love" (with Diana Ross), "Hello" and "Say You Say Me" all topped the Billboard Hot 100, And he also wrote and produced the chart-topping single "Lady" for Kenny Rogers and co-wrote the benefit single "We Are the World" sung by the top artists of the day under the USA for Africa banner.

After taking a break from recording for an extended period, he's returned to music a decade later and has continued to release albums while also taking on a high profile spot as a judge on TV's American Idol. As a solo artist, he has four platinum albums including the diamond-selling 1983 album Can't Slow Down.

So which of these two musicians "Rocks Your Hall" more? Will it be Eminem or Lionel Richie advancing to the finals?