Classic Rock Bands Selling Face Masks for Charity

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to plague populations all over the globe, many musicians are stepping up by selling rock band masks.

“During these Strange Days, stay safe & give to charity by pre-ordering a 3-pack of The Doors Face Masks,” the classic rockers declared via Twitter, while also noting that 100% of the profits from mask sales will go to the World Health Organization.

All three of the Doors’ designs feature the band’s classic logo, including one printed on a psychedelic tie-dye background. Another displays the title of the group’s 1967 album Strange Days, a phrase which seems especially apropos given society’s new normal in COVID-19’s wake.

In a similar move, a company called We’ve Got You Covered is selling officially licensed face masks from a variety of artists. Rolling Stones fans can put the band’s iconic tongue and lips logo directly on their face, while Queen enthusiasts can wear the group’s beloved coat of arms. Those looking for something edgier could don the Black Sabbath mask, stylized to resemble the band’s seminal 1971 LP Master of Reality. A mask from the metal powerhouse Pantera is also available, featuring the band’s classic logo in red.

Thanks to a partnership with Universal Music Group, We’ve Got You Covered is able to offer masks from a wide range of artists. Aerosmith, Slipknot, the Sex Pistols and Willie Nelson are among the other rockers to have masks available, as well as pop stars like Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Imagine Dragons.

100% of the proceeds generated via masks purchased through We’ve Got You Covered will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. The non-profit - which is an affiliate of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences - is using its foundation to support artists and music industry professionals who have had their livelihoods devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kiss have unveiled a trio of masks, available for individual purchase. Two of the designs reflect some of the band’s most famous album artwork, the covers of Destroyer (1976) and Unmasked (1980). The third features the band image Kiss is had been using during their recent End of the Road tour. 100% of the profits from Kiss mask sales will go to the Global Relief Fund For Live Music Crews, a fund to aid music industry workers whose livelihood has been halted due to the pandemic.

Another collection of masks comes from New York City-based independent concert promoter Rocks Off. The company partnered with Threadless for a line of music-related facewear. Options include masks inspired by Motorhead, Van Halen, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Iron Maiden and the Beatles. The company also sells masks depicting the likenesses of Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Cornell, Yoko Ono, Prince, Johnny Cash and Mick Jagger. For each mask sold, $3 will be donated to MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization delivering medical supplies to communities around the world.

