When your favorite bands go into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it's a big deal. But as the years roll by, you might forget how great it felt to hear those induction speeches not only counting off each act's accomplishments but providing a sense of great fandom by the person inducting them. To revisit those moments, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is launching its first podcast, centered around some of those induction speeches.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault will premiere Friday (Nov. 6), with four episodes arriving featuring Mick Jagger inducting The Beatles, Jimmy Buffett inducting the Eagles, Harry Styles inducting Stevie Nicks and Kendrick Lamar inducting N.W.A. This comes just ahead of this weekend's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2020.

The Rock Hall has teamed up with iHeartMedia for the podcast, with new episodes going up each Friday through the end of the year and a second season set to kick off in early 2021.

“Each year, rock’s highest honor, Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is bestowed upon a handful of artists, cementing their legacy for eternity. That night, they are celebrated by their peers and the contemporary artists they have influenced. All share mutual admiration for these legends who have dedicated their lives to rock & roll,” said Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Harris also revealed to Variety that the speeches will not be truncated as they sometimes are done for time sake during the HBO specials for each year's ceremony. “We’ve had snippets of things released on our website and YouTube, but this is going back to the original masters in the vault,” Harris said.

Among the speeches set to be included in the series are Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins inducting Queen, Miley Cyrus inducting Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Trent Reznor inducting The Cure, David Letterman inducting Pearl Jam and Flea inducting Metallica.

As previously stated, the 35th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday (Nov. 7) with Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, T. Rex, Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. set to go in during a ceremony airing on HBO.

In advance of the ceremony the Rock Hall will be holding a virtual conversation with the members of Nine Inch Nails on Friday (Nov. 6) at 2PM ET. For more details, check here.