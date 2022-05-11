Mainers will be in for a treat this Memorial Day weekend when a special place on the coast will be offering free passes for residents of the Pine Tree State.

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is offering 'Maine Days', a free visit for Mainers to come to visit the beautiful gardens in Boothbay.

Video still from Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens via YouTube Video still from Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens via YouTube loading...

This annual tradition allows the people of Maine to visit this locally curated facility to 'experience the gardens' at no cost.

About Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

This unique space on the coast of Maine describes itself with 'ornamental gardens, natural beauty, waterfalls, stonework, and sculptures'. People from across the state and New England come to visit all year round to take in this beautifully landscaped location, including its annual holiday light display.

Video still from SerendipitySue via YouTube Video still from SerendipitySue via YouTube loading...

Details about Maine Days at the Gardens

Maine Days will be taking place Memorial Day weekend, including May 28th, May 29th, and May 30th. If you are a Mainer that would like to take part in this special weekend of admittance, you will need to get a ticket to visit and bring a Maine ID or Driver's License.

Get Your Tickets Now

Advance registration is required so get in now while you can. Get your tickets at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens website. Please be advised that no pets are allowed, masks are required indoors, and this is a rain or shine event.

Check out the event on Facebook 'Maine Days at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens' and enjoy one of Maine's most beautiful spots in one of its peak times.

20 Plants In Maine Gardens And Yard That Are Harmful to Dogs

Take In the Zen of Brewer's Children's Garden Located on the Riverwalk in Brewer, this delightful little spot takes you back to a place of curiosity and simplicity that kids love to wander through and adults can sit and relax.