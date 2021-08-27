Rising COVID-19 Cases in Maine Affecting More Young People

Friday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes two COVID-19 deaths and 267 new coronavirus cases statewide. One of the deaths was an Aroostook County resident.

Aroostook County has 10 new infections today and one more hospitalization. Maine Health officials say roughly half of the new COVID infections being reported in the state are among young people under the age of 20. Eight counties - Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Franklin, Waldo, Hancock and York - are all defined as having “high” levels of community transmission. The seven day average for new cases in Maine is at 216 per day, the highest level since early May.

Hospitals are being stretched thin by the surge in coronavirus cases and are urging Mainers to get vaccinated, to wear face masks in indoor public settings and take other steps to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

As of Thursday, there were 133 people hospitalized with the disease in Maine. Officials say that nearly as many people are now in intensive care as there were in January. The vast majority of people who are being admitted to the hospital were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Brunswick Update:

New Brunswick Public Health reported eight new cases and 15 recoveries yesterday. Active cases in the province dropped to 157 with four people in hospital. New Brunswick Community College says it will adopt a mandatory student vaccination and/or masking and testing program to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. NBCC officials say they are moving forward with plans to host vaccination clinics on campuses in the province and are surveying the college community to get an idea of the current vaccination rate.