Ringo Starr Tour Postponed After Two All-Starrs Catch COVID
Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band was forced to postpone the remaining 12 dates of its current North American tour after members Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter tested positive for COVID.
Those dates will be rescheduled around previously announced shows later in the year, although the new schedule hasn’t yet been confirmed. The affected dates, plus the previously announced fall dates, can be seen below.
“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr said in a statement. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, COVID is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the fall.”
The 15th All-Starr tour includes the addition of the Beatles song “Octopus’s Garden,” which they’d never played before. The track appeared alongside material from each band member's catalog, including Toto’s “Rosanna” and “Africa,” plus Winter’s “Free Ride” and “Frankenstein.”
Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band Postponed 2022 Concerts
06/11 — Easton, PA @ State Theater
06/12 — Providence, RI @ PPAC
06/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/17 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
06/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena
06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater
06/21 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center
06/24 — St Augustine, FL @ The AMP
06/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
06/26 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band Fall 2022 Tour
09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp
09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena
09/26 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
09/27 — Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre
09/30 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
10/01 — New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino
10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
10/04 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
10/05 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
10/06 — Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre
10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall
10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center
10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp
10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional