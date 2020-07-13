Remarkable Human Chain Rescues Man in York

Lois Griswold from Ohio, snapped an incredible image of Mainers helping a man in distress...

Lois R. Grilswold

Lois is a 77-year-old sweet woman who has been coming to York during the summer for years. She noticed a commotion when she walked on Short Sands Beach in York. As reported by Bill Nemitz of the Portland Press Herald, she took out her iPhone and snapped several pictures.

She noticed someone in the water waving his hand and yelling.

Lois R. Griswold

The man was in scuba gear and was having trouble. He is 57 and unidentified. A man dove into the water. Lois says that it was Ryan Coite who swam to his rescue and that 'he was fast, strong and courageous.'

Lois R. Griswold

That's when a human chain started to form. Strangers coming together, and doing the unthinkable right now...holding hands. To save a man, the social distancing we've been practicing, went out the window.

Lois R. Griswold

And that led to the iconic picture of Mainers forgetting about a global pandemic to help a man who truly needed it.

Lois R. Grilswold

The diver is fine. Just a couple of scratches. Lois is back in Ohio. She hopes to make it out next July for her annual visit. If this virus has you thinking that humanity is gone...well, it's alive and well.