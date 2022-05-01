Red Sox Throw Game Away in the 10th Lose to Orioles 2-1 [VIDEO]

Ugh! Saturday night's Red Sox 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in 10 innings may have been the Red Sox most painful loss to date.

The Red Sox led 1-0 going into the 8th inning as Nathan Eovaldi was superb, throwing 7.0 innings of 3-hit baseball. He struck out 8 and didn't walk a batter.

In the 8th, Matt Barnes came in, and he allowed the tying run to score, giving up 2 hits.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 9th and then Hideki Sawamura came in for the 10th inning. The ghost runner (Jorge Mateo) was at 2nd and then Sawamura walked a batter to put runners at 1st and 2nd. Robinson Chirinos bunted and Sawamura fielded and rather than throwing cleanly to 3rd base threw it down the left field line, allowing Jorge Mateo to score the winning run.

Meanwhile the Red Sox offense remained in the freezer. They managed only 7 hits on the night.

Trevor Story batting lead-off was 2-5 with a double. Rafael Devers was 2-5.

Xander Bogaerts drove in Boston's one run, and was 1-3.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox and Orioles will play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday afternoon. Nick Pivetta takes the mound for Boston. The pregame starts at 12:05 and 1st pitch at 1:05 on 101.9 The Rock.