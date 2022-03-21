Red Sox Shutout Braves 5-0 Win 5th In a Row

The Boston Red Sox remained undefeated, winning their 5th game of the Spring Exhibition Season, beating the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Monday afternoon, March 21st.

Michael Wacha made his Red Sox pitching debut, starting the game for Boston and went 3.0 innings. He struck out 1, while walking 1 and allowed 4 hits.

Darwinzon Hernandez followed in the 4th, making his 1st appearance of 2022 and struck out the side.

Michael Feliz who pitched on March 17th, came on and pitched the 5th inning, striking out 1 and walking a batter.

John Schreiber who pitched 2 scoreless innings on March 17th went 2 more scoreless innings, allowing just 1 hit, while striking out 4 and walking 1.

Silvino Bracho who pitched on the 18th retired the side in the 8th inning and Kaleb Ort pitched a scoreless 9th inning, striking out 2.

Boston banged out 10 hits in the game. Christian Vazquez, Jarren Duran and Rob Refsnyder each doubled

Ryan Fitzgerald hit his 2nd homer of the Spring, a solo shot in the 8th inning.

The Red Sox, now 5-0 will take on Tampa Bay on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rich Hill will make his 2022 debut for Boston. The pregame starts at 1 p.m. and the first pitch is at 1:05. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA.

