Kid Rock Says He’s ‘Uncancellable,’ Releases New ‘Bad Reputation’ Album

Kid Rock is ready to roll with Tucker Carlson tonight (March 21) on Fox News, and in advance of the interview, Carlson has released a teaser of the interview in which the musician and host discuss cancel culture.

"Why haven't you been cancelled?" asks Carlson, adding, "People aren't allowed to say what they think. You are." Rock responds, "I am uncancellable ... [cause] I don't give a fuck."

He goes on to add, “I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.” See the clip below and check out the full interview at 8PM ET tonight (March 21) on Fox News.

The appearance comes as Rock has just released his latest album. Bad Reputation arrived digitally today (March 21) and is available via the platform of your choosing here. Meanwhile, physical versions of the record will follow on April 6 and can be ordered through the musician's website.

With Rock's Bad Reputation album, he's not left any doubt which side of the political aisle he stands in. The lead single "Don't Tell Me How to Live" called out "snowflakes" and a variety of things that troubled his world view. He then fired off a response to "pansy ass woke critics and trolls" who bashed the song. He later dropped three additional songs, including "We the People" that served as his response to those who opposed him being a Trump fan.

That said, he viewed the song as one that could ultimately unify us. "There is a little bit of unity at the end of the song, cause at the end of the day I have to get all this stuff out. You know I write what's real to me and once I get this stuff out - songs like 'Don't Tell Me How to Live' and 'We the People' - eventually I'd like to get back to really try to bring people together," says the singer. "We can believe differently and I think that's one of the things that's made this country great. I think the powers that be at the end of the day just want to divide us and that's no good. United we stand, divided we fall."

Kid Rock is also hitting the road in early April in support of the new album. Foreigner and Grand Funk Railroad will be sharing stages with the musician. Rock has also vowed to not play any venues where mask mandates are enforced.