Poll: What’s the Best Guns N’ Roses Album? – Vote Now

We're back for week 2 of Loudwire Nights' Best Album of the Week poll series, so with that — what's the best Guns N' Roses album?

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Despite having been a band for over three decades, Guns N' Roses don't have the most extensive discography, but the contenders are all very strong. Their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction is still the best-selling debut album of all time — it's sold over 30 million copies worldwide, 18 million of which were sold in the U.S. alone.

Guns followed Appetite up with 1988's GN'R Lies, but we won't be counting it in the poll as it's structured more similar to an EP than a studio album. The first four tracks are from their 1986 "live" EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide (two of which are covers), and the second half of the release featured four all-new acoustic songs.

The 1991 Use Your Illusion albums certainly count, though. While they sounded a bit more experimental than the crushing, hard-rock attitude of Appetite, they were highly-anticipated and were extremely successful. Upon their release, Use Your Illusion II debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Use Your Illusion I was just underneath at No. 2, and they sold 770,000 and 685,000 copies in their first week, respectively. That's over 1.4 million units total.

The Spaghetti Incident?, which came out in 1993, is entirely a covers album, so it will not be counted for this poll either. 2008's Chinese Democracy, which Axl Rose is the only original member on, is the fourth and final choice you'll have. We know what you're thinking, but there are plenty of people who do choose that as their favorite, and there's nothing wrong with that. You have the power here!

GN'R plan to make another album again at some point, now that Slash and Duff McKagan have permanently rejoined, but for now we'll have to enjoy their classic catalog. Head below to vote for your favorite Guns N' Roses album, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed.

