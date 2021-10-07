Red Sox Set Roster for ALDS – Barnes and Sawamura Left Off

The Boston Red Sox set their roster for the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, and 2 notable relief pitchers have been left off the roster. Both Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura are not on the roster, and will not play against the Rays.

Jarren Duran, Jonathan Arauz and Connor Wong who were on the roster against the Yankees in the Wild Card are not on the roster for the series against the Rays.

The Red Sox have added Chris Sale, JD Martinez and Danny Santana

Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana

The best of 5 series begins tonight, October 7th. Eduardo Rodriguez will start for Boston. Hear the pregame starting at 7:08 p.m and 1st pitch at 8:08 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.