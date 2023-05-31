Red Sox Rally Comes Up Short – Fall to the Reds 9-8

The Boston Red Sox were trailing 8-0 at the end of the top of the 7th inning on Tuesday night to the Cincinnati Reds. But, the Red Sox rallied to score 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th and 5 runs in the bottom of the 9th. The only problem was that the Reds scored the 9th run in the top of the 8th, and the Red Sox fell to the Red 9-8 at Fenway Park.

Jose Barrero hit a grand slam in the 7th inning for the Red's big blow.

Brayan Bello started for the Red Sox and lasted 4.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 1 runs, striking out 4 and walkng 2. He wasn't efficient with his pitches, as he threw 97 pitches in 4 innings.

Justn Garza was followed by Joely Rodriguez. Garza went 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. Rodriguez only got 2 batters out and was tagged for 5 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1. He allowed the grand slam. Finally, Ryan Sherriff came on and pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing 1 runs on 2 hits, striking out 2.

Raimel Tapia was 3-5 for the Red Sox with a triple, single and double. The double was his 500th career hit.

Masataka Yoshida was 3-4 with a double.

Rafael Devers snapped an 0-11 stretch. He ended up 2-5, driving in 2 runs. He became the 35th Red Sox player in franchise history with 500 plus runs batted in and the 4th youngest behinds Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr and Jim Rice.

Reese McGuire was 2-4 with 2 doubles and a run batted in.

The Red Sox and the Reds play game 2 of the 3-game series Wednesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.