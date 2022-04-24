Red Sox Lose to Tampa Bay 3-2 in 10 Innings on a Wild Walk-Off [VIDEO]

For 9 innings, the Boston Red Sox were no-hit on Saturday night, April 23rd at Tropicana Field against the Rays. The Red Sox pitchers were dominating, and through 9 innings the game was scoreless. Boston scored 2 runs in the top of the 10th inning, and were 1 out away from a 2-1 victory when Trevor Story threw wide at 1st. The Rays took advantage of the error. The next batter, Kevin Kiermaier drilled a pitch over the right field fence for a 2-run walk-off homer and the Rays beat the Red Sox 3-2.

In the top of the 10th Jackie Bradley Jr. started on 2nd base as the "ghost runner". Bobby Dalbec tripled, for Boston's 1st hit of the game, driving in JBJ and the Red Sox had a 1-0 lead.

Christian Vazquez then flied to deep left center, scoring Dalbec, and the Red Sox led, temporarily 2-0.

Garrett Whitlock making his 1st career start was perfect for Boston. He pitched 4.0 innings, allowing just 1 hit. He struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

Austin Davis pitched the 5th, walking 1. Kutter Crawford came on in the 6th, and after a couple of rocky appearances was ligths-out. He struck out 5, didn't walk a batter and allowed just 1 hit in 3.0 innings.

Tyler Danish pitched the 9th inning.

Then it was the 10th, and the Red Sox turned to Hansel Robles. Robles had the Rays on the ropes with 2 out, and then Kiermayer delivered the game winning hit after Story's error

