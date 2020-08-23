Red Sox Lose in 10 innings 5-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox' 3 game winning streak was snapped Saturday night, August 22nd, as they lost to the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 in 10 innings. It was their 1st time playing with the new extra inning rules where a runner is placed at 2nd base to start the inning.

Martin Perez started the game for Boston, throwing 7.0 strong innings, allowing just 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Josh Taylor came on in the 8th inning, allowing 2 runs to let the O's tie the game. He only was able to get 2 outs, allowing a homer and striking out 1 and walking 1.

Ryan Brasier closed out the 8th and pitched the 9th allowing just 2 hits while striking out 1 and walking 1.

In the 10th, after Boston scored 1 run to take the lead, Matt Barnes allowed 2 runs for his 2nd blown save of the season.

Alex Verdugo continued his batting streak, now at 13 games, going 2-5 with 2 doubles. Defensively he had another assist from the outfield, throwing out Renato Nunez at the plate.

Christian Vazquez was 2-5. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his 1st homer of the season, a solo shot in the 5th inning.

Kevin Pillar was 1-5 but made another highlight film catch in right field, slamming into the wall to make the catch.



For Baltimore , Pat Valaika hit his 5th homer of the season and Anthony Santander hit his 10th homer of the season, a 2-run shot in the 8th innning.

