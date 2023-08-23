Red Sox Lose Another Game to the Astros 7-3

The Boston Red Sox lost their 2nd consecutive game to the Houston Astros, 7-3, on Tuesday.

Tanner Houck came off the disabled list, when Chris Martin was optioned to Triple A Worcester. Houck pitched well, going 5.0 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2.

Josh Winckowski pitched the 6th inning and shut down the Astros, striking out 2.

Mauricio Llovera let the game get out of hand, allowing 4 runs on 2 hits in the 7th inning.

Brennnan Bernadino pitched the 8th inning, allowing 1 hit.

Adam Duvall hit a solo home run in the 8th inning, his 13th of the year. He finished the game 2-4, with a double.

Both Alex Verdugo and Alex Cora were thrown out of the game.

Wilyer Abreu, made his major league debut. He was called up from Worcester when Jarren Duran was placed on the Injured list with a big toe sprain. Abreu who went in, when Verdugo was tossed, ended up 2-3, with a double (his 1st major league hit.

Boston left 10 runners on base, and committed 3 errors in the gamel

Boston and Houston plays game 3 of the 4-game series Wednesday night. Chris Sale is scheduled to start for the Red Sox.