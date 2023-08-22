Officials say two people died when a small twin-engine plane crashed in Litchfield.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday morning that the two people on board the plane died in the crash.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

WMTW-TV says the plane was a small twin-engine freight plane. The plane was flying out of Lewiston, headed to Wales, Maine and reports of the plane crash started coming in at approximately 5:43 pm on Tuesday. Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office says the debris field is large and will take 2 to 3 days to deal with.

Litchfield is located about 15 miles southwest of Augusta.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will be investigating the crash.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

