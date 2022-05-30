Red Sox Homer 5 Times Beat Baltimore 12-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox pounded the Baltimore Orioles 12-2 on Sunday afternoon, May 29th at Fenway Park. Boston's 5 home runs were their most in 1 game since August 14, 2021 against the Orioles when they also hit 5 homers. Every starter reached base safely and they homered twice in the 2nd and 4th innings.

Nick Pivetta went 6.0 innings allowing just 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 5 and walked 3. After starting the season 0-4, he is now 4-0 with an ERA of 1.59 in his last 5 starts, starting on May 7th.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-4 with a 2-run home run

Franchy Cordero was 2-4 with a double, a solo home run in the 2nd inning and 3 runs batted in.

Xander Bogaerts was 3-5 with 2 doubles and 2 runs batted in.

Christian Vazquez was 2-3 with 2 doubles and a run batted in.

Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a solo home run, his 11th of the season

Kike Hernandez was 1-5 with a solo home run in the 4th inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Christian Arroyo was 1-3 with a solo home run in the 4th inning.

The Red Sox and Orioles will play the final game of the 5-game series Monday night. Rich Hill is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.