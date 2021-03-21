Red Sox Fall to Braves 8-2 Saturday, Play Pirates Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox snapped a 3 game winning streak on Saturday, March 20th, falling to the Atlanta Braves 8-2.

Martin Perez started for Boston and went 5 innings, allowing 6 hits including a homer and 5 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 5.

Matt Andriese and Darwinzon Hernandez each threw a shut-out inning. Phillips Valdez was touched up for 3 runs in the 8th inning, allowing 1 hit and walking 1 while striking out 1.

The Red Sox managed 7 hits. Bobby Dalbe and Gilberto Jimenez each doubled for Boston.

Boston has 10 games remaining in Spring Training before opening the regular season at home on Thursday, April 1st against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston is leading the Grapefruit League in runs (107), average (.272) home runs (29), on base percentage (.354) and slugging (.501)

Boston has 35 active players remaining in the Spring Training Camp, including 29 members of the 40-man roster and 6 non-roster invitees. Chris Sale and Franchy Cordeiro are on the injured lists. Opening Day rosters will feature 26 active players and must be submitted by Noon on Thursday, April 1st.

Boston will play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday March 21st and Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, March 22nd. Both games start at 1:05 p.m. On Sunday the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the mound, and on Monday send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound.

Hear all the Spring Training games and all 162 regular season games on AM 1370 WDEA, your home for Red Sox baseball.