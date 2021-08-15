Red Sox Complete Sweep of Orioles Win 6-2 Sunday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox completed the sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon, winning 6-2 at Fenway Park. In the last 9 games Red Sox starting pitchers have allowed just 13 earned runs in 49 innings, for a 2.39 ERA with 61 strikeouts.

Sunday afternoon Eduardo Rodriguez went 6.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 and walked 3. He improved to 9-6 on the season. In his 3 starts in August E-Rod has allowed 2 earned runs in 16.1 innings for a 1.10 ERA.

JD Martinez had the big hit, a 3-run homer in the 1st inning. It was his 23rd homer of the season.

Kyle Schwarber was 2-4, with 2 doubles, his first hits as a Red Sox player. He doubled to right in the 6th and off the Green Monster left field wall in the 7th inning.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-3 with a run batted in.

Rafael Devers was 1-3 with a double

Kike Hernandez was 2-5 with a run batted in.

Adam Ottavino came on in the 7th inning and was hit in the left shoulder on a comebacker. He left the game with a shoulder contusion.

Garrett Whitlock came on and got the final 2 outs in the 7th, with runners on 1st and 3rd and pitched the 8th inning, striking out 3.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th inning, allowing 2 hits, but hold the Orioles scoreless.

For Baltimore it was their 11st straight loss.

Earlier Sunday, the Red Sox placed relief pitcher Josh Taylor on the COVID Injured list and claimed Travis Shaw off of waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Minnesota Twins Sunday afternoon 5-4. The Red Sox are now 3 games back in 2nd place in the AL East.

Boston is off on Monday, and will play a doubleheader with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Game 1 starts at 1:05 p.m. with the pregame at 12:05 p.m., with Game 2 starting at 7:05 p.m. with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. Hear the games on 101.9 The Rock.