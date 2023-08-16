Red Sox Beat Nationals 5-4 Remain 3 Games Back in Wild Card Chase

The Boston Red Sox began their 10-game road trip with a win Tuesday night, beating the Washington Nationals 5-4.

Nick Pivetta started the game, and lasted only 4.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 3.

From there the bullpen was lights-out. They allowed just 1 hit over 4.2 innings. Brennan Bernadino recorded the final 2 outs in the 5th inning. Then John Schreiber pitched the 6th inning, Chris Martin the 7th inning, Josh Winckowski the 8th inning and Kenley Jansen the 9th inning. Schreiber picked up the win, and is 2-1. Jansen recorded his 28th save of the season.

Pablo Reyes was 2-4 with a double and scored on a head-first slide on a wild pitch.

Reese McGuire catching, was 1-3 and stole his 1st base of the season.

Boston remains 3 games back in the Wild Card chase with 43 games left to play.

The Red Sox and Nationals play game 2 of the 3-game series Wednesday night. The pregame starts at 6:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.