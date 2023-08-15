Bangor Police Say Brewer Man Allegedly Set a Fire on Pearl Street

Bangor Police have detained a Brewer man suspected of setting a fire on Pearl Street.

Who Was Arrested?

John Toolin, 66, of Brewer was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with arson.

What Was on Fire?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Toolin allegedly started a structure fire on Pearl Street early Tuesday morning. Bangor Police and Fire personnel were called to the residence at 209 Pearl Street at approximately 6:00 for a report of an unattached garage that was on fire. They were also told there was an unknown male in the yard of the residence. The Bangor Fire crew was able to extinguish the blaze quickly, which was confined to the garage. At this point, there's no estimate on the amount of damage done to the structure.

Was the Suspect at the Scene?

When police arrived, they found Toolin in the yard and took him into custody, shortly thereafter. Officials have not commented on a possible motive for the fire or whether Toolin has any connection to the residence. Moss says Toolin has been charged with arson and burglary in connection with this incident.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.