Bucksport Police Identify a Deceased Man Found on Hinks Street

Bucksport Police are investigating after a deceased person was found on Hinks Street early Tuesday morning.

A call came into the Bucksport Police Department at approximately 3:45 for an unresponsive man who was found on Hinks Street. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

According to WABI-TV, the man has been identified as James Snyder, 52, of Bucksport.

Bucksport Police are hoping to hear from anyone who may have information about this case. People can call the public safety department at 207-469-7951.

This incident remains under investigation.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

