RCMP Makes Arrest & Seize Multiple Firearms & Prohibited Weapon

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Red Bank, Queens County, New Brunswick Tuesday after the New Brunswick RCMP seized multiple loaded firearms as well as a prohibited weapon.

The Chipman RCMP responded to a residence on Parker Road around 1 a.m. on February 8 after receiving reports of shots fired. Police saw a man holding what appeared to be a rifle inside the residence. When he came out, he was arrested without incident.

A search warrant was executed after the arrest and police seized “three unsecured, loaded rifles and a shotgun, a significant amount of ammunition, and a conducted energy weapon (Taser). The man did not have a Possession and Acquisition Licence.”

The 49-year-old Red Bank man was released. He has a court date scheduled at 9 a.m. on May 25, 2022 at the Fredericton Provincial Court.

The man's name was not released. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

