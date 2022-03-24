RCMP Investigating Theft of 14 Firearms in Fredericton Area

The Keswick RCMP is investigating the recent theft of 14 firearms from a residence in Penniac, N.B., and is asking the public for information that may provide clues in the case.

The theft occurred on Thursday, March 17 sometime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at a residence on Route 628, according to Cpl. Rene Pelletier of the Keswick Detachment.

Police say someone gained entry into the residence while the homeowners were away and stole a gun safe containing 14 firearms. The thief or thieves also made off with a pickup truck and an all-terrain vehicle. Both vehicles have since been recovered, Pelletier said.

The RCMP is hoping information from the public may help further the investigation and find those responsible. The stolen items include:

a small, black gun safe

an Alfa Proj 9261 handgun with serial number 4926106713

an Alfa Proj 2361 handgun with serial number 5236107929

a Ruger Security-Six handgun with serial number 15956934

a Ruger Security-Six handgun with serial number 16181641

a Ruger P94 handgun with serial number 34167486

a Ruger Standard handgun with serial number 208142

a Ruger MK-II (Mark Two) handgun with serial number 21636491

a Smith & Wesson Model 36 handgun with serial number 81J46

a Targa GT28C handgun with serial number DK28627

a Tokarev TT33 handgun with serial number 2746

a Browning A5 shotgun with unknown serial number

a Mossberg shotgun with unknown serial number

a Norinco 780 shotgun with unknown serial number

a Norinco Coach shotgun with unknown serial number

Photos of the stolen firearms are not available.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).