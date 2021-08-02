Stephen Pearcy Details Three-Year Cancer Battle

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy has detailed his battle with liver cancer, which he hasn't opened up about until recently.

Pearcy detailed his three-year experience with the disease in an interview with Laughingmonkeymusic. Though he hadn't previously disclosed the illness, he said everything is "copacetic" now, and he's monitoring his health to stay on top of it.

"I don't know why I'm still here. But, look, I'm appreciating every day and minute above ground here, because all of our peers are seemingly disappearing. And it's such a drag. But it's under control. And I never wanted to bring it up until I really started feeling guilty about it," he admitted.

"How I found out [was] through a blood test, I had hepatitis. Then getting another checkup, I found out, 'By the way, you've got a bit of cancer thing going there. We've gotta get in there.' Then your whole world changes," he continued.

The singer explained that he initially didn't want the news to be public, but then realized he could inspire people to be proactive about their health and get blood tests in order to make sure they're free of anything harmful.

"It's a little personal to me, but I felt it was time to share it," he professed.

Less than 10 days after his surgery, Pearcy was out on tour again, despite not knowing whether or not the procedure was successful in removing all of the cancer.

"If I'm devoted and into something, I'm into it. But then again, I have to start thinking about how long I want to be out here doing this. And you start thinking about other things — life things."

Watch the interview below.

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Discusses Cancer Battle with Laughingmonkeymusic