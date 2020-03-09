Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Reveal U.S. Dates
Ex-Guess Who members Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings will embark on their first shows together in 10 years.
The Together Again, Live in Concert tour kicks off this summer in North America with the June 11 opener at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont. They'll play six dates in the Midwest from June 13-21, before heading back up to Canada for a month-long trek. Tickets for the Canadian shows, which was previously announced, are already on sale. The U.S. portion will go on sale this Friday, March 13. Check out the dates below and get full details at their website.
"The timing for this seems right for both of us," Bachman tells Billboard. "And as time goes by, I find that to me and Burton and all the fans, the songs mean more and more and more. The songs seem more relevant to about four or five decades of fans, from teenage kids to people in their 70s and 80s. That's an amazing thing."
The duo rose to international fame in 1969 as members of the Guess Who. Bachman left in 1970, forming Bachman-Turner Overdrive shortly thereafter. Cummings departed in 1975 for a solo career. They reunited from 1979 until 1983, and again from 1999 to 2003. This tour will feature music from all phases of their careers.
The current incarnation of the Guess Who includes only one member of their classic lineup, drummer Garry Peterson, and Cummings believes it's not the same as seeing the two of them.
"There are one or two fake Guess Who bands out there," he says. "There have been a couple of different aggregations of BTO without Randy. I think it's nice the real guys are going out now. Randy and I are the guys who wrote and sang the famous songs. People know the difference. They go see the fake Guess Who and they're very disappointed that there's not one guy who played on the records. There's something to be said for the real guys going out. It's more valuable every year that Randy and I can go out and do these songs together. People are very excited about this, and it makes Randy and me excited."
These dates will coincide with the release of The Bachman Cummings Collection, a seven-disc box set comprised of the their work in the Guess Who and select tracks from their other projects. Full details have yet to be announced.
Bachman Cummings 2020 North America Tour Dates
June 11 – Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
June 13 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 14 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
June 17 – Tama, IA Meskwaki @ Bingo Casino Hotel
June 18 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
June 20 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theater
June 21 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
June 27 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ UNITE 150 Concert
June 28 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre
June 30 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre
July 3 – Medicine Hat, Alberta @ Canalta Centre
July 6 – Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
July 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
July 9 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
July 14 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre
July 15 – Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre
July 17 – St John's, Newfoundland @ Mile One Centre
July 19 – Summerside, Prince Edward Island @ Credit Union Place
July 21 – St Catharines, Ontario @ Meridian Centre
July 22 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
July 24 – Kemptville, Ontario @ Kemptville Live Music Festival
July 27 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 29 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place des Arts
Aug. 8 – Grand Forks, British Columbia @ Canada Rock Fest