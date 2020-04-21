Queen + Adam Lambert performed a coronavirus-inspired version of their classic song “We Are the Champions” – changing one important word to reflect the global emergency.

Singer Lambert, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor synced up from their respective homes to deliver the song on social media with the title chorus line changed to “you are the champions" the second time around.

May noted he’s been dealing with a “wave of dismay” for the past few days. “Hopefully, I’ll be on it again soon," he said. "Right now, I need to get my mojo back. But meanwhile, I do have something distinctly eyebrow-raising to share. #youarethechampions.”

You can watch the performance below.

Meanwhile, Bandcamp announced that on May 1 it will once again waive its fees and let artists keep all the money they make from sales. Last month's similar approach resulted in its busiest day ever, as Bandcamp made an effort to help musicians whose incomes have been hit because they haven't been able to perform live since the lockdown.

“It was an inspiring day, and we heard many requests to do it again, so we’re going to do exactly that (and a bit more),” CEO Ethan Diamond said in a statement. “For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not. ... We’re also sharing some ideas … on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support.”

Robert Plant made a significant financial contribution to MG Sportwear, a company based near his Black Country home in England, which has retooled to make scrubs for local healthcare staff. “We have just received a generous donation from Robert Plant that ensures we can continue to get fabric,” business manager Kim Calder said.

The former Led Zeppelin singer noted that "we’re all in our own vacuums within our own homes feeling relatively safe, so I’m pleased to be able to support the work that these good people are doing for our frontline nurses, doctors, carers, etc. in providing much needed scrubs and masks.”