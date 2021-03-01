Queen Release ‘Rock Tour’ Mobile Game

Queen have announced a new mobile game that allows fans to play along to the band’s classic hits.

Queen: Rock Tour is the group’s first official game, available now on Android and iOS devices. A press release announcing the app promises it allows players to “fully immerse themselves into the world of Queen.”

Gameplay follows like-minded titles such as Guitar Hero or Rock Band: Fans push buttons to rhythmically play along to classic Queen hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want to Break Free” and “We Are the Champions.”

Further highlights include 10 historic concert venues from around the world, trivia facts and exclusive images from throughout the band’s history and more than 40 distinctive costumes for characters to display.

"Our ambition was to push the boundaries of music and gaming with a fun and rewarding experience that would put players in Queen shoes at pivotal points in their career and make them perform in real-time Queen's live music unlike ever before,” remarked Gamesloft Creative Director Cedric Ratajczak. “We devoted enormous attention to the details of Queen’s history, authenticity and artistry to craft a fitting tribute to one of the most significant bands in rock history."

You can watch a trailer for Queen: Rock Tour below.

The game arrives at a time when fans are starved for live music, as concerts continue to remain on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Queen guitarist Brian May alluded to this in the game’s announcement, suggesting that Queen: Rock Tour will allow fans to "be a lockdown rock star! No turning back!”

The game also comes as Queen celebrate a significant milestone in their existence. It’s been 50 years since bassist John Deacon joined the group on March 1, 1971, marking the completion of the band’s classic lineup alongside May, drummer Roger Taylor and singer Freddie Mercury.

