Queen guitarist Brian May is offering a frank look at the seasonal depression he experienced over the holidays.

The musician took to social media this past week to show off the "brave face" he puts on when he's feeling low, especially when he's experiencing the type of Christmastime melancholy that turns his normally jovial expression into a more "grim" countenance.

Easing into the topic by sharing a painting of Jimi Hendrix given to him by Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, May discusses the type of hopelessness that grabs ahold of him around the season. Read the Queen guitarist's message and see the accompanying image toward the bottom of this post.

"Most of this Christmas period I haven't wanted to show my face because my face was grim," May says of the Jan. 2 photo on Instagram. "There's something about this time of the year that paralyses me. Depression, hopelessness, fear ... I get engulfed. Is it logical? No. Should I be grateful for my life and therefore not depressed? Yes."

He continues, "None of that makes any difference when you look up and the colours have gone out of the world. Tomorrow I am wrenching myself back into 'normality' — starting with some biking and stretching."

Obviously, May has much to celebrate, even in the throes of a depression. The musician goes on to talk about his love for food and his attempts at maintaining a plant-based diet during the meat-free month dubbed Veganuary after the U.K. nonprofit organization that encourages people to go vegan.

Last month, it was reported that Queen dominated the rock charts in 2019. Before that, Queen drummer Roger Taylor combatted bad reviews of the band's recent biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mental health struggles affect everyone. Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free and confidential help and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.