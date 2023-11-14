PVC Class B and C Girls and Boys All-Conference and All-Academic Cross Country Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their Class B and C All-Conference Cross Country and All-Academic Teams on Monday afternoon, November 13th. Congratulations to all!

If you notice a spelling error, please email chirs.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP.

 

PVC XC Boys Class B All-Conference:

First Team:

  • MDI: Luciian Avila-Gatz, Liam McKernan and  Patrick Saltysiak
  • Ellsworth: Matthew Cormier
  • John Bapst: Griffin Merrill, Ethan Roach  and Henry Milan

 Second Team:

  • MDI: Chris Cooper  and Tryg Soares
  • Old Town: William Francis
  • Ellsworth: Noah McGruder and Chris Taylor
  • John Bapst: Jonathan Ouellette
  • Caribou: Tewolde Stewart  and Jacob Violette

Honorable Mention:

  • Caribou: Seth Dubay and  Harrison Landes
  • Ellsworth: Felix Markosian and  Rowan Tate
  • John Bapst: Beckham Rand
  • MDI: Jay Haney and James Goddard,

Runner of the Year: Liam McKernan, MDI

Coach of the Year: Desiree Sirois, MDI

 

PVC XC Girls Class B All-Conference:

First Team:

  • Caribou: Maggie Bell
  • MDI: Seneca Haney, Sage Sartin  and Amelia VanDongen
  • Old Town: Lily Heitmann and  Lida Kanoti
  • John Bapst: Carolina Lobe

 Second Team:

  • John Bapst: Anna Breus and Elise Ouellette
  • MDI: Hope Lamoine, Emma Simard and Fiona St. Germain
  • Hermon: Hannah Lovely
  • Presque Isle: Taylor York

Honorable Mention

  • John Bapst: Laura Annis, Natile Haulk and  Julia Scarano
  • Ellsworth: Jayden Bell, Abby Hardison and Livesey Sheehan
  • Caribou: Gloria Dionne and Anna Hailey

Runner of the Year: Amelia Van Dorgen, MDI

Coach of the Year: Tyler Parsons, John Bapst

 

PVC XC Girls Class C All-Conference:

First Team:

  • Orono: Maya Boyington, Ruth White and Clara White
  • Houlton/GHCA: Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson and Leanne Ross
  • Sumner: Margaret Reilich-Godino

Second Team:

  • GSA/BHHS: Maia Church and Bailey Townsend
  • Mattanawcook Academy: Aubrey Gifford
  • Narraguagus: Alexa Johnson
  • Houlton/GHCA: Katie McQuarrie
  • Orono: Tilly Puleo
  • Bucksport: Roza Parket

Honorable Mention:

  • Orono: Ruby Beane
  • Sumner: Ada Fisher
  • Jonesport Beals: Mia Mills, Calais: Bailey O'Rourke
  • Mattanawcook Academy: Esther Teasdale-Stinson
  • Houlton: Dalayna Mincey and Andrea Ross

 Runner of the Year: Ruth White, Orono

Coach of the Year: Lin White, Orono

 

PVC XC Boys Class C All-Conference

First Team:

  • Orono: Ben Arsenault  and Owen Beane
  • Bucksport: Gage Bruns and William Hileman
  • Sumner: Kaleb Colson and  Ren Salisbury
  • Foxcroft Academy: Runner Jarrett

 Second Team:

  • Sumner: Asa Berry, Riley Hastey
  • Houlton/GHCA: Brayden Drake and Malachi Witmer  
  • Bucksport: Michael Johnson
  • GSA/BHHS: David Patnaude
  • Narraguagus: Lukas Pounder

Honorable Mention:

  • Orono: Andrew Barrett and Camden Browen
  • Narraguagus: Robert Berry
  • GSA/BHHS: Thomas Coolidge, Erik Davis and Troy Morrison
  • Washington Academy: Dakoda Davis
  • Sumner: Claire Willett

 Runner of the Year: Kaleb Colson, Sumner

Coach of the Year: Adam Lord, Sumner

Inspirational Awards: Maddison Lewis, Bangor Christian and Chloe Willigar, Schenck

PVC XC All-Academics

  • Orono: Ruth White, Maureen Tyne  and Zane Roggenbuck
  • Caribou: Nick Anderson,
  • John Bapst: Ethan Roach, Gywneth Rand  and Marie Nemeth
  • Hermon: Aaron Belanger and Lukas Modrusan
  • Presque Isle: Julia Bartley
  • Central: Logan Jackson, Ethan Ladd and Dalia Riveria
  • Ellsworth: Rowan Tate, Matt Cormier & Sara Moseley
  • Foxcroft Academy: Zachary Peirce
  • Narraguagus: Blake Lovejoy and Liberty White
  • MDI: Jay Haney, Feleke Lynch, Liam McKernan and Emma Simard
  • Schenck: Noah McNeal and Chloe Willigar
  • Old Town: Zoe Yerxa
  • Sumner: Asa Berry, Clarie Willett, Ren Salisbury, Ada Fisher and  Margaret Reilich Godino
  • Lee Academy: Aubrey Gifford
  • GSA: Emmet Watters, Iris Kimball, Kathleen Stephens, June Page and  Oceania Black
