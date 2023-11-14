PVC Class B and C Girls and Boys All-Conference and All-Academic Cross Country Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their Class B and C All-Conference Cross Country and All-Academic Teams on Monday afternoon, November 13th. Congratulations to all!
PVC XC Boys Class B All-Conference:
First Team:
- MDI: Luciian Avila-Gatz, Liam McKernan and Patrick Saltysiak
- Ellsworth: Matthew Cormier
- John Bapst: Griffin Merrill, Ethan Roach and Henry Milan
Second Team:
- MDI: Chris Cooper and Tryg Soares
- Old Town: William Francis
- Ellsworth: Noah McGruder and Chris Taylor
- John Bapst: Jonathan Ouellette
- Caribou: Tewolde Stewart and Jacob Violette
Honorable Mention:
- Caribou: Seth Dubay and Harrison Landes
- Ellsworth: Felix Markosian and Rowan Tate
- John Bapst: Beckham Rand
- MDI: Jay Haney and James Goddard,
Runner of the Year: Liam McKernan, MDI
Coach of the Year: Desiree Sirois, MDI
PVC XC Girls Class B All-Conference:
First Team:
- Caribou: Maggie Bell
- MDI: Seneca Haney, Sage Sartin and Amelia VanDongen
- Old Town: Lily Heitmann and Lida Kanoti
- John Bapst: Carolina Lobe
Second Team:
- John Bapst: Anna Breus and Elise Ouellette
- MDI: Hope Lamoine, Emma Simard and Fiona St. Germain
- Hermon: Hannah Lovely
- Presque Isle: Taylor York
Honorable Mention
- John Bapst: Laura Annis, Natile Haulk and Julia Scarano
- Ellsworth: Jayden Bell, Abby Hardison and Livesey Sheehan
- Caribou: Gloria Dionne and Anna Hailey
Runner of the Year: Amelia Van Dorgen, MDI
Coach of the Year: Tyler Parsons, John Bapst
PVC XC Girls Class C All-Conference:
First Team:
- Orono: Maya Boyington, Ruth White and Clara White
- Houlton/GHCA: Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson and Leanne Ross
- Sumner: Margaret Reilich-Godino
Second Team:
- GSA/BHHS: Maia Church and Bailey Townsend
- Mattanawcook Academy: Aubrey Gifford
- Narraguagus: Alexa Johnson
- Houlton/GHCA: Katie McQuarrie
- Orono: Tilly Puleo
- Bucksport: Roza Parket
Honorable Mention:
- Orono: Ruby Beane
- Sumner: Ada Fisher
- Jonesport Beals: Mia Mills, Calais: Bailey O'Rourke
- Mattanawcook Academy: Esther Teasdale-Stinson
- Houlton: Dalayna Mincey and Andrea Ross
Runner of the Year: Ruth White, Orono
Coach of the Year: Lin White, Orono
PVC XC Boys Class C All-Conference
First Team:
- Orono: Ben Arsenault and Owen Beane
- Bucksport: Gage Bruns and William Hileman
- Sumner: Kaleb Colson and Ren Salisbury
- Foxcroft Academy: Runner Jarrett
Second Team:
- Sumner: Asa Berry, Riley Hastey
- Houlton/GHCA: Brayden Drake and Malachi Witmer
- Bucksport: Michael Johnson
- GSA/BHHS: David Patnaude
- Narraguagus: Lukas Pounder
Honorable Mention:
- Orono: Andrew Barrett and Camden Browen
- Narraguagus: Robert Berry
- GSA/BHHS: Thomas Coolidge, Erik Davis and Troy Morrison
- Washington Academy: Dakoda Davis
- Sumner: Claire Willett
Runner of the Year: Kaleb Colson, Sumner
Coach of the Year: Adam Lord, Sumner
Inspirational Awards: Maddison Lewis, Bangor Christian and Chloe Willigar, Schenck
PVC XC All-Academics
- Orono: Ruth White, Maureen Tyne and Zane Roggenbuck
- Caribou: Nick Anderson,
- John Bapst: Ethan Roach, Gywneth Rand and Marie Nemeth
- Hermon: Aaron Belanger and Lukas Modrusan
- Presque Isle: Julia Bartley
- Central: Logan Jackson, Ethan Ladd and Dalia Riveria
- Ellsworth: Rowan Tate, Matt Cormier & Sara Moseley
- Foxcroft Academy: Zachary Peirce
- Narraguagus: Blake Lovejoy and Liberty White
- MDI: Jay Haney, Feleke Lynch, Liam McKernan and Emma Simard
- Schenck: Noah McNeal and Chloe Willigar
- Old Town: Zoe Yerxa
- Sumner: Asa Berry, Clarie Willett, Ren Salisbury, Ada Fisher and Margaret Reilich Godino
- Lee Academy: Aubrey Gifford
- GSA: Emmet Watters, Iris Kimball, Kathleen Stephens, June Page and Oceania Black