PVC Class B and C Girls and Boys All-Conference and All-Academic Cross Country Teams

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their Class B and C All-Conference Cross Country and All-Academic Teams on Monday afternoon, November 13th. Congratulations to all!

If you notice a spelling error, please email chirs.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP.

PVC XC Boys Class B All-Conference:

First Team:

MDI: Luciian Avila-Gatz, Liam McKernan and Patrick Saltysiak

Ellsworth: Matthew Cormier

John Bapst: Griffin Merrill, Ethan Roach and Henry Milan

Second Team:

MDI: Chris Cooper and Tryg Soares

Old Town: William Francis

Ellsworth: Noah McGruder and Chris Taylor

John Bapst: Jonathan Ouellette

Caribou: Tewolde Stewart and Jacob Violette

Honorable Mention:

Caribou: Seth Dubay and Harrison Landes

Ellsworth: Felix Markosian and Rowan Tate

John Bapst: Beckham Rand

MDI: Jay Haney and James Goddard,

Runner of the Year: Liam McKernan, MDI

Coach of the Year: Desiree Sirois, MDI

PVC XC Girls Class B All-Conference:

First Team:

Caribou: Maggie Bell

MDI: Seneca Haney, Sage Sartin and Amelia VanDongen

Old Town: Lily Heitmann and Lida Kanoti

John Bapst: Carolina Lobe

Second Team:

John Bapst: Anna Breus and Elise Ouellette

MDI: Hope Lamoine, Emma Simard and Fiona St. Germain

H ermon: Hannah Lovely

Presque Isle: Taylor York

Honorable Mention

John Bapst: Laura Annis, Natile Haulk and Julia Scarano

Ellsworth: Jayden Bell, Abby Hardison and Livesey Sheehan

Caribou: Gloria Dionne and Anna Hailey

Runner of the Year: Amelia Van Dorgen, MDI

Coach of the Year: Tyler Parsons, John Bapst

PVC XC Girls Class C All-Conference:

First Team:

Orono: Maya Boyington, Ruth White and Clara White

Houlton/GHCA: Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson and Leanne Ross

Sumner: Margaret Reilich-Godino

Second Team:

GSA/BHHS: Maia Church and Bailey Townsend

Mattanawcook Academy: Aubrey Gifford

Narraguagus: Alexa Johnson

Houlton/GHCA: Katie McQuarrie

Orono: Tilly Puleo

Bucksport: Roza Parket



Honorable Mention:

Orono: Ruby Beane

Sumner: Ada Fisher

Jonesport Beals: Mia Mills, Calais: Bailey O'Rourke

Mattanawcook Academy: Esther Teasdale-Stinson

Houlton: Dalayna Mincey and Andrea Ross

Runner of the Year: Ruth White, Orono

Coach of the Year: Lin White, Orono

PVC XC Boys Class C All-Conference

First Team:

Orono: Ben Arsenault and Owen Beane

Bucksport: Gage Bruns and William Hileman

Sumner : Kaleb Colson and Ren Salisbury

Foxcroft Academy: Runner Jarrett

Second Team:

Sumner: Asa Berry, Riley Hastey

Houlton/GHCA: Brayden Drake and Malachi Witmer

Bucksport: Michael Johnson

GSA/BHHS : David Patnaude

Narraguagus: Lukas Pounder

Honorable Mention:

Orono: Andrew Barrett and Camden Browen

Narraguagus: Robert Berry

GSA/BHHS: Thomas Coolidge, Erik Davis and Troy Morrison

Washington Academy: Dakoda Davis

Sumner: Claire Willett

Runner of the Year: Kaleb Colson, Sumner

Coach of the Year: Adam Lord, Sumner

Inspirational Awards: Maddison Lewis, Bangor Christian and Chloe Willigar, Schenck

PVC XC All-Academics

Orono: Ruth White, Maureen Tyne and Zane Roggenbuck

Caribou: Nick Anderson,

John Bapst: Ethan Roach, Gywneth Rand and Marie Nemeth

Hermon: Aaron Belanger and Lukas Modrusan

Presque Isle: Julia Bartley

Central: Logan Jackson, Ethan Ladd and Dalia Riveria

Ellsworth: Rowan Tate, Matt Cormier & Sara Moseley

Foxcroft Academy: Zachary Peirce

Narraguagus: Blake Lovejoy and Liberty White

MDI: Jay Haney, Feleke Lynch, Liam McKernan and Emma Simard

Schenck: Noah McNeal and Chloe Willigar

Old Town: Zoe Yerxa

Sumner: Asa Berry, Clarie Willett, Ren Salisbury, Ada Fisher and Margaret Reilich Godino

Lee Academy: Aubrey Gifford

GSA: Emmet Watters, Iris Kimball, Kathleen Stephens, June Page and Oceania Black