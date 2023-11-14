A Statistic That Maine Is Happy to Not Be Number One In

Here is something where the last thing you want to be is Number One.

Survey on the most Overweight and Obese States in America.

So you don’t want to be First. You want to be last.

Where did Maine line up?

We’re number 20 when it comes to being an overweight and obese. Granted, that is not great. But it is not as bad as 19 other American states.

Not to make jokes about something so serious, but can you guess who is Number one on the ‘bad’ list?

Or at least name a few states that you will find in worse shape than Maine?

Of course, you can. No disrespect. But the survey doesn’t really change much when they conduct it year after year.

West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state.

Followed by Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama.

You can throw a blanket over most of them, they are geographically connected as well.

Okay What state is in good shape.

When it comes to least overweight or obese in the country, the answer may surprise. And they are actually not a state. Washington D.C. has the lowest percentage in America.

From the survey a very alarming headline.

More than 7 in 10 adults in the U.S. over age 20 are overweight or obese.

Wow, that’s a lot of us. And it is not healthy. Being an unhealthy weight is dangerous. We need to eat healthier and exercise more.

Heart Disease Danger

Easier said than done when we look at what we are eating compared to years ago. And even though it is hard to admit, we indeed are not getting the exercise we once did.

Blame it on whatever you will. But facts are facts.

