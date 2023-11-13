Maine Has Some of the Quietest Talkers in the Country

Contrary to popular belief, apparently Mainers can be quite reserved and soft-spoken.

While people often encounter loud noises in public, it raises the question: which regions of the country have the most ear-splitting folks?

Preply set out to identify the most annoying activities in public, such as putting your phone on speaker or chewing loudly, and surveyed individuals in every state to determine which states exhibit the loudest behavior.

Credit: Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

According to their findings, West Virginia, Tennessee, and our Pine Tree State claimed the top spots for having the quietest speakers. Notably, West Virginia residents are also the least likely to find loud public behavior rude.

On the other end of the spectrum, Louisiana, Florida, and New Jersey are toward the top of the list as the loudest talkers in the country. In fact, no New England state is in the top 5, with the loudest New England state being Massachusetts, ranked in 8th place.

Credit: Malik Skydsgaard on Unsplash

Furthermore, Preply discovered that older generations tend to view loudness in public as impolite, whereas younger generations are more irked by individuals watching videos without headphones.

Different public spaces vary in noise levels, but certain locations are universally perceived as the loudest. Bars and restaurants, in particular, are commonly associated with the most talkative and loudest folks.

Credit: Hanson Lu on Unsplash

Additionally, one in three Americans believe that grocery stores are too loud, often due to phone calls on speaker or parents disciplining their children.

Reflecting on personal experiences, back in school, my teachers would consistently describe me as "very talkative." In light of this, I now realize it's not me being talkative or loud—it's the quiet environment of Mainers that surrounds me.

It all adds up now.

