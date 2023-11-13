A 19-year-old Maine Man was Seriously Injured and Airlifted after Crash
A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Appleton. The single vehicle crash happened on Searsmont Road around 12:10 am.
Teenage Driver Extricated from Vehicle
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year old Josiah Swartz from Union was extricated from the vehicle and flown by LifeFlight to a hospital for medical attention.
Vehicle Pinned Against a Tree
Police said the hood of the 2008 Toyota Corolla was pinned against a tree when first responders arrived on the scene.
LifeFlight Landed at Nearby Soccer Field
LifeFlight was called due to severe, visible injuries. A landing zone was set up at a school's soccer field located about four miles from the accident, according to PenBay Pilot News.
Law Enforcement and First Responders
First responders included the deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Appleton Fire Department, and Union Rescue.
Crash Remains Under Investigation
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to officials.
