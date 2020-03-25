Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the royal family confirmed in an official statement issued on Wednesday. The prince has mild symptoms at this time, and he's self-isolating in Scotland.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms and remains otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," Clarence House said in a statement.

They say that the Duchess of Cornwall (Camila Parker Bowles) has also been tested, but she does not currently have the virus.The couple is self-isolating at home in Scotland, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Queen remains in "good health," officials say. She last saw Charles on March 12, and is following "all appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," a palace spokesperson told CNN.

Charles, the eldest son of the Queen and Prince Philip, is 71 years old, and of course, he is the next in line for the British throne. Health officials say that anyone over the age 70 is at higher risk than average for the virus.

It's not clear where the Prince may have contracted the virus as he had several official engagements earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Prince Albert II of Monaco tested positive for the coronavirus as well.