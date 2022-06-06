Presque Isle Police Issue Statement Concerning Fatal Shooting

A Presque Isle man who led police on a pursuit through the city Sunday evening and allegedly rammed a police cruiser several times has died after being shot by a Presque Isle police officer.

On Saturday evening, two citizens who were together reported to the Presque Isle Police Department that 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle had threatened them with an assault rifle after a road rage incident, according to Police Chief Laurie Kelly. Attempts to immediately locate Poitraw were unsuccessful, Kelly said in a statement.

Presque Isle PD alerted other law enforcement agencies that Poitraw was wanted on charges of criminal threatening with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm.

Poitraw later called the Presque Isle Police Department but refused to cooperate or turn himself in and issued threats against law enforcement, Chief Kelly said.

Police Chase Sunday Evening in Presque Isle ends in Confrontation with Suspect

On Sunday evening, Sgt. Tyler Cote spotted Poitraw driving and attempted to stop his vehicle. Police say Poitraw refused to stop and led Sgt. Cote on a pursuit through Presque Isle, ramming the officer’s cruiser several times.

The pursuit ended near Freshies at the corner of Main and Davis Streets in Presque Isle around 7:15 p.m. when Poitraw again rammed and disabled Sgt. Cote’s cruiser, and Sgt. Cote shot Poitraw. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

Attorney General's Office will Lead Investigation

As is standard protocol in any police-involved shooting, Sgt. Cote is on administrative paid leave while the Maine Attorney General’s Office and the Presque Isle Police Department investigate the incident. Cote has been with the department since 2014.

No further information will be released pending the completion of the investigation, Kelly said.

