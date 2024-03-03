Maine Man Died after Police Found Him with Serious Injuries

A 30-year-old man died after police found him seriously injured following a disturbance call on St. John Street in Portland early Saturday morning.

Seriously Injured Man Died at Hospital

The Portland Police Department said the man was transported to Maine Medical Center where he later died. His name was not released.

Officers Located Man

Officers found him in the area of 263 St. John Street around 1 am Saturday.

Cause and Manner of Death

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said No Threat to Public

Police said they “do not believe there is any threat to the public.”

Law Enforcement Looking for More Information

Call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575 if you have any information about the incident. You can also text the keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.

